ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Multan wins for 9th time, Karachi exits PSL with 9 defeats

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Defending champion Multan Sultans continued its dream run in the Pakistan Super League, beating a depleted Islamabad United by six wickets in its last league game on Sunday.

Multan, which only lost to Lahore Qalandars in 10 league games, bettered Islamabad’s all-time PSL record of eight wins in the league stage to finish top of the table with 18 points.

Multan will take on either Lahore or Peshawar Zalmi in the qualifier on Wednesday while Islamabad also got into the playoffs after edging out Quetta Gladiators on net run-rate. Both Islamabad and Quetta finished with eight points from four wins.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan (51 not out off 42 balls) anchored Multan to 111-4 in 17.2 overs with his sixth half century this season after left-arm spinner Liam Dawson (3-16) had got three quick wickets.

Multan had earlier restricted an understrength Islamabad to this season’s lowest total of 105-7 by using eight bowlers.

Islamabad had struggled in the latter half of the tournament after three of its batters -- Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Alex Hales -- left because of either national duties or bubble fatigue. Skipper Shadab Khan, who is still the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets, has also missed the last three games due to groin injury.

Islamabad’s bench strength couldn’t cope with the spin of Imran Tahir (2-8) and Asif Afridi (2-21) while Tim David (1-4) also chipped in with a wicket off his offspin bowling.

No. 8 Mohammad Musa ensured Islamabad crossed the 100-run mark with an unbeaten 26 off 21 balls.

KARACHI BEATEN FOR NINTH TIME

Karachi Kings, led by Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, had a 23-run defeat to Quetta in the earlier game as both teams were knocked out.

Karachi became the first team in the history of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league to finish with just one win as the 2020 champion lost nine of its 10 games.

Without injured fast bowler Mohammad Amir, Karachi lost all five of its home games before notching a solitary 22-run win against Lahore Qalandars last Friday.

Englishman Jason Roy’s 82 off 64 balls rallied Quetta to 166-4 after captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in a game between the two bottom-place teams.

Karachi’s brittle middle order faltered yet again to finish on 143-8 despite the opening pair of Joe Clarke (52) and Babar (36) providing a solid platform of 87 runs.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, playing his first game this season, grabbed 4-22 to pull back Karachi’s run chase.

Shahzad, the right-arm fast bowler, clean bowled Babar and Sharjeel Khan (16) in the middle overs before knocking the stumps of Lewis Gregory and Tom Lammonby off successive deliveries in the 19th over as Karachi lost eight wickets for 56 runs.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Indies v England 2022: Hosts name squad for first Test

West Indies have dropped batter Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase but recalled opener John Campbell for the first Test against England next month. Uncapped fast bowler Anderson Phillip, 25, has been named in the 13-man squad, with Shannon Gabriel, 33, ruled out because of a hamstring injury. The opening...
SPORTS
BBC

The Hundred: Domestic and international stars retained for 2022 competition

The Hundred men's and women's teams have announced which players they have retained for the 2022 competition. England men's Test players on a central contract, including Joe Root (Trent Rockets) and Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers), have all been retained. Jofra Archer is set to feature for the first time for...
SPORTS
90min.com

Mumbai City graze past SC East Bengal to make top-four return

Defending champions Mumbai City FC went back into contention for a semi-final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A solitary goal by Bipin Singh (51’) was the difference, whose individual brilliance helped...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Mohammad Amir
Person
Sharjeel Khan
Person
Shadab Khan
Person
Liam Dawson
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Person
Imran Tahir
Person
Asif Afridi
Person
Paul Stirling
BBC

Kenya and Zimbabwe to play in South Africa's Currie Cup

Kenya and Zimbabwe will play in South Africa's Currie Cup this season as the two countries prepare for 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers later this year. Kenya' Simbas and Zimbabwe's Sables will be part of an eight-team African qualifying tournament which will be held in France in July, with just the winners being guaranteed a spot at next year's finals.
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Afcon 2022: Zambia and Senegal qualify for finals in Morocco

Zambia and Senegal have reached the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations despite both failing to win the second leg of their respective second round play-off ties on Tuesday. Zambia secured their qualification on away goals following a 1-1 draw against Namibia, while Senegal went through 3-2 on penalties after a 1-0 defeat in Mali.
SPORTS
90min.com

Bengaluru edge past Odisha, reach fifth to keep semis hopes alive

Bengaluru FC had to come from behind to defeat Odisha FC by a 2-1 scoreline in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The result keeps the Blues in the hunt for a semi-finals spot as they rise to fifth with 26 points, one behind fourth-placed Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing causes OFC’s semi-final ambitions to suffer a huge blow.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psl#Karachi Kings#Multan#Islamabad United#Ap#The Pakistan Super League#Lahore Qalandars
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy