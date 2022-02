During the past decade, the stock market has rallied ever higher, breaking records and fattening the investment accounts of many Americans. But eye-popping annual returns don’t necessarily translate to financial stability. Indeed, more than half of all Americans are teetering on the financial brink: 56% report not having enough savings to cover an unplanned expense of $1,000. Indeed, two-thirds of the country is not financially healthy—struggling with saving, spending, borrowing, or planning—according to the nonprofit Financial Health Network.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO