Religion

Learning to Love Those Who Harm Us

By Yunuen Trujillo
newwaysministry.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBondings 2.0 contributor Yunuen Trujillo, whose brief bio can be found by clicking here. Today’s liturgical readings for the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found here. “We have committed the Golden Rule to memory; let us now commit it to life.” Edwin Markham, U.S. Poet....

www.newwaysministry.org

Yale Daily News

To those who have been kind

I am a lot of things. I am both a daughter and a sister, a roommate, a teammate, a friend, an athlete, a student and a Black woman. How I see the world in the present is directly correlated to the manner in which it saw me, in the past. The past before I was a Black woman, but still a Black girl, journeying into a society that I soon learned would not always be kind to me. Kindness was something I discovered was not like karma; it didn’t always come back when I gave it out. At times, I felt as if I was on a boundless pursuit for the only thing I so desperately needed. Someone to eulogize the part of me that was ever so often the origin of ridicule. And I found that. Or rather, it found me. In different people at different times. And almost always, in the Black teachers, coaches and mentors that had a hand in helping me become all the things I am in the present.
SOCIETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Person
Jesus
Person
Edwin Markham
Elkhart Truth

Lockdowns May Not Have Harmed Toddlers' Language Learning: Studies

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic has dramatically disrupted kids' normal routines, but a new study suggests the initial lockdowns of 2020 did not necessarily hinder preschoolers' language development. In fact, researchers found, there was an unanticipated "lockdown boost" in youngsters' vocabulary growth — possibly because parents...
KIDS
Caledonian Record-News

Who Do You Love?

At All Around Flowers in St. Johnsbury on Saturday the trio of floral designers on hand, Lisa Wood, Olivia Heltzel and Missy Sylvia were deluged with work to get ready for a very busy Valentines Day, a day that rivals only Mother’s Day for how busy it gets. Wood...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Supporting those who support others

Feb. 18 was National Caregivers Day, an important moment to reflect on the essential role of America’s direct care professionals. As a Pennsylvania MENTOR caregiver to individuals in the Pittsburgh area with intellectual and developmental disabilities, I believe this day is equally about recognizing how personalized supports and services can help people live well at home and in their communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What You Should Know if You Are Interrogated

A person is not obligated to submit to an interrogation; instead, they can assert their right to silence and legal representation. Law enforcement officers rarely interrogate people they do not believe are guilty, and this is often reflected in their mode of questioning. One popular method of interrogation in the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

