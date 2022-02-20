PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 2/20/2022

When Cecil Taylor began his career, in the mid-1950s, he recorded mostly in the studio, like everyone else. Between 1956 and 1961 he made a half dozen albums, and several more recordings from that era appeared later. But after 1966, the year he made Unit Structures and Conquistador! for Blue Note, studio recordings became a smaller and smaller percentage of his output. Ultimately, he made fewer than 20 studio albums, but scores of live recordings, particularly in the 1980s, his most productive decade.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO