ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer – Manchester City ‘appalled’ by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Manchester City said they were “shocked and appalled” by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday’s fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena....

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fight Talk: Should Amir Khan and Kell Brook both now retire?

In this week's Fight Talk we look back at a memorable Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, when Kell Brook convincingly beat Amir Khan in a thrilling battle to settle their bitter feud. Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr called out Brook shortly after the fight but should...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Everton v Manchester City: Who makes your City XI?

After a first Premier League defeat in 16 matches since October against Tottenham last time out, how will Pep Guardiola respond?. Does the City manager tinker with his resources for the trip to Everton, or give the same players beaten by Harry Kane's last-minute winner a chance to show that result was a mere blip?
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kell Brook
FanSided

Manchester City star Phil Foden, mother involved in brawl at boxing match

Phil Foden is among the best wingers in the Premier League, but the Manchester City star was involved in a brawl at Saturday’s boxing match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook. Manchester City is standing behind Foden after it looked as though he and his family were harassed at the event, leading to the star winger getting involved in the first place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

Amir Khan Trainer on Brook Fight: 'I Was About To Stop It'

Amir Khan’s trainer Brian McIntyre was close to throwing in the towel during Khan’s highly anticipated welterweight showdown with Kell Brook. Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) and Brook (40-3, 28 KOs), two of the most high-profile fighters to emerge from England in the past decade, finally swapped punches inside the ring in a 12-round welterweight bout (contracted at 149 pounds) Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester. Though the fight was billed as a 50-50 fight, in reality it was a landslide victory for Brook, who wobbled Khan as early as the first round and never looked back. Their bitter rivalry quickly came to a close in the sixth round, as the referee intervened to prevent Khan from incurring more punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
CityXtra

Phil Foden Decides Which Role He Would Like to Play For Manchester City in the Future

When Phil Foden broke into Manchester City’s first team in the 2017/18 season, the youngster was used in a variety of positions - but mostly in midfield. This central role became a somewhat constant when turning out for the senior squad for the next few seasons which, in a Pep Guardiola team that always thrives from its positional fluidity, was quite the rarity.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Manchester Arena#Reuters#British
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Kell Brook TKO6 Amir Khan – Post Fight Review

Last Saturday night at Manchester Arena in a bout that was broadcast on ESPN+, former boxing world champions Amir Khan and Kell Brook squared off in a long overdue British showdown. The rivalry had been brewing outside of the ring for years, and it finally happened, albeit much later than...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy