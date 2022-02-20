Soccer – Manchester City ‘appalled’ by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Amir Khan’s trainer Brian McIntyre was close to throwing in the towel during Khan’s highly anticipated welterweight showdown with Kell Brook. Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) and Brook (40-3, 28 KOs), two of the most high-profile fighters to emerge from England in the past decade, finally swapped punches inside the ring in a 12-round welterweight bout (contracted at 149 pounds) Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester. Though the fight was billed as a 50-50 fight, in reality it was a landslide victory for Brook, who wobbled Khan as early as the first round and never looked back. Their bitter rivalry quickly came to a close in the sixth round, as the referee intervened to prevent Khan from incurring more punishment.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO