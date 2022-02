JACKSONVILLE — It took just four seconds for the Jacksonville basketball team to take the lead, but it took all four quarters for it to put away Handley in the Class 4A North Regional finals. The Golden Eagles defeated the Tigers 83-66 at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2004. It is the third regional title for the program. ...

