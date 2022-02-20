ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians didn't have a rift after all?

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTNoc_0eK5kjyI00
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past week, Mike Sando of The Athletic and former player (and current Fox Sports Radio host) Rich Ohrnberger both reported that recently retired (?) Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had grown frustrated with some of the team’s coaching. Ohrnberger specifically delineated issues that Brady had with HC Bruce Arians, and he added to that narrative with a series of tweets on Saturday night. Per Ohrnberger, not only did Arians take a figurative red pen to the game plan that Brady and OC Byron Leftwich had devised together, but Brady and Leftwich also had significant disagreements, particularly with respect to the run game.

Ohrnberger further noted that there is a feeling of resentment toward Arians in the building, because he has a “much lighter work schedule” than other players/coaches. In his own Twitter thread, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times adamantly refuted Ohrnberger’s reporting, saying that Arians — now 69 and with a history of health problems, including a recent Achilles injury — accepted his post on the condition that he would not be heavily involved in the game-planning, and that he did not take a red pen to anything. Stroud added that Arians’ work schedule was lighter by design, thereby implying that no one within the organization resents him for it. In fact, Stroud says he has not heard anything from any player or assistant to lend credence to Ohrnberger’s report:

Now for more out of Tampa, beginning (of course) with additional Brady-related items:

  • Arians himself fired back at Ohrnberger’s original reports on the matter (via Stroud in a full-length piece), but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes this is a classic example of protesting too much. In Florio’s estimation, Ohrnberger — who played with Brady for three years in New England and who enjoys a close friendship with Buccaneers assistant coach A.Q. Shipley — has plenty of credibility here, and Florio is inclined to believe Ohrnberger’s take on the Brady/Arians rift.
  • And if Ohrnberger is, in fact, accurate, then that would obviously add more ballast to the rumors that Brady actually wants to play in 2022 and that he simply trying to finagle his way out of Tampa. Indeed, as Ben Volin of the Boston Globe writes, longtime Brady teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman believe Brady will be back, but Volin suggests it will be with a different team despite what he classifies as a “great relationship” between Brady and the Bucs. Volin adds that Brady may also want to buy into an NFL ownership group, and he names the Raiders and Dolphins as possibilities in that regard.

Bucs receiver Mike Evans is on the team’s side when it comes to the divorce between Tampa Bay and fellow wideout Antonio Brown. In a recent interview with Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports, Evans detailed the moments leading up to Brown’s infamous midgame exit in the Bucs’ Week 16 matchup with the Jets, and he indicated Brown’s departure was spurred by his lack of targets. “You know, he was saying he wanted the rock, and I mean, rightfully so,” Evans said. “But like, yo, come in the game, AB. … They’re calling for us, because me and him are both on the pitch count, because we’re both coming back from injury. And so I’m trying to get him to come in the game. And he doesn’t come. So I go back on the drive. I do my two plays. I come out. And then I see [Arians] still trying to get him to come in the game. And they had like a falling out somehow. And AB goes off. … So I’m telling him, please don’t go out like this. And they’re calling me to come back in the game. So I just left him alone like, all right.”

  • Now for one from the non-drama department. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs are promoting Tim Atkins from quality control coach to defensive and special teams assistant. Atkins was on DC Todd Bowles‘ staff with the Jets and has spent the last three seasons on the Bucs’ staff.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bears in danger of losing Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks in free agency

2022 will be an important season for the Bears, with Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles taking over as head coach and general manager, respectively. It will also be the first full year of Justin Fields being the undisputed starting quarterback. However, as Adam Jahns of The Athletic writes, the Bears could very well find themselves without Pro Bowlers Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks.
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rich Ohrnberger
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Early NFL Free Agency Destinations For QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston had the New Orleans Saints in a great position to start the season. They were 4-2 heading into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 before disaster struck. Winston suffered a knee injury in that game, which ended his season prematurely. The Saints were 5-2...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports Radio#American Football#Hc Bruce Arians#The Tampa Bay Times#Pro Football Talk
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady was ‘frustrated’ with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has emphatically denied that he butted heads with Tom Brady this past season, but there is apparently some truth to the talk that Brady was frustrated at times in 2021. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who was teammates with Brady in New...
NFL
NESN

Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints

ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler reports that the feeling is quarterback Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints for another season. Winston was productive for the Saints in the seven games he played in 2021 when he racked up 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. However, his 59 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
247Sports

Tom Brady retirement: Seven-time Super Bowl champion QB making comeback would 'shock' Bruce Arians

After making the decision to retire from the NFL, speculation has immediately started that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady would not be retired for long and would likely come out of retirement in the near future. When asked about that possibility, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he is not expecting to see that from Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

49ers seeking Day 2 draft pick in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

Of the starter-caliber quarterbacks linked to trades, Jimmy Garoppolo has the clearest path to being moved. Garoppolo and John Lynch have discussed a trade, and the passer would prefer to be dealt to a team with a shot at near-future contention. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo for a second-round pick, and...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians sets example Buccaneers fans need to follow

For a team like the Buccaneers, a bit of pessimism is never a bad thing if it keeps you focused on getting better. Bruce Arians has been in the media for the Buccaneers for a few hilariously bad takes from other people that clearly have no clue what is going on in Tampa over the past few days, which has led to several other quotes flying under the radar.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy