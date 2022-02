BRUNSWICK— It’s been two years since a Glynn County police officer called Wanda Cooper-Jones and told her that her son was dead. It was a Sunday evening in February 2020 when her phone rang. The officer on the other end of the line said Ahmaud Arbery had been killed that afternoon during a burglary and confrontation with a homeowner. Cooper-Jones’ heart dropped, but she immediately knew something didn’t add up.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO