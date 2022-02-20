NOAA Seeks Commercial Sources of Space Situational Awareness Data

According to MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market will increase from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026. By 2022 it is expected that 90% of companies will be using some form of artificial intelligence for data analytics purposes. Data analytics is a process by which large amounts of data are analyzed to reveal patterns, trends, and associations. In 2022, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will be the driving force in the growth of humanity and its economy. We are faced with a global pandemic that has been predicted to happen in 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO