Vampire Survivors gets a new player count record right before its next Stage

Some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users were set to get a new feature today, but it looks like it was unexpectedly delayed at the last second. A new Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider update dropped today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And originally, the update was going to introduce the ability to "pin" up to two games in Quick Resume that wouldn't be impacted by what other games launched after. In orders, they would always be pinned to Quick Resume unless manually removed or until the game is updated. The official Xbox website advertised this feature as releasing today, but quickly retracted this and delayed the feature to the "future." Of course, if the feature isn't even out for Xbox Insiders yet, it likely means it's months and months away from rolling out to the general public.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO