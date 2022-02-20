ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vampire Survivors gets a new player count record right before its next Stage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be a casual indie game and a retro one at that, but Vampire Survivors is proving enormously popular since its release on Steam in December. In fact, it just hit a new player count record – right before the release of Vampire Survivors patch 0.2.13 and the release of...

PC Gamer

How to get all the evolved weapons in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors' evolved weapons are crucial in helping you vanquish the sea of foes hurling themselves at you in any given run. The problem is, it isn't very clear how to get these powerful weapons: even if you've already levelled a bit of gear enough, there's some trial and error involved in realising their full potential.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Feature Delayed Right Before Release

Some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users were set to get a new feature today, but it looks like it was unexpectedly delayed at the last second. A new Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider update dropped today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And originally, the update was going to introduce the ability to "pin" up to two games in Quick Resume that wouldn't be impacted by what other games launched after. In orders, they would always be pinned to Quick Resume unless manually removed or until the game is updated. The official Xbox website advertised this feature as releasing today, but quickly retracted this and delayed the feature to the "future." Of course, if the feature isn't even out for Xbox Insiders yet, it likely means it's months and months away from rolling out to the general public.
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors is a screen-clearing thrillride with carpet-bombing doves

Vampire Survivors is one of those games that has absolutely no right being as good as it is. The entire thing is controlled using WASD. It's a genre we've all been playing for decades—top-down shooter—with an art style heavily indebted to Konami's Castlevania. Even the name isn't particularly arresting. But if you judge something by what it sets out to achieve, this is an extremely high quality game.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
The Verge

Slaying monsters in Vampire Survivors is like walking through a casino

Vampire Survivors is an Early Access roguelike on Steam that has completely sunk its teeth into me. Each round starts simply: you have just one weapon to take on a few baddies. The weapon autofires, so you only have to worry about moving your character to avoid enemies and scoop up experience gems. But as you level up, get more weapons, and fight more monsters, your screen quickly becomes filled with a smorgasbord of magical weapons and fearsome enemies covering nearly every inch of the screen. Like so:
