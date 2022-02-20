ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson says he's sticking with the PGA Tour

By DOUG FERGUSON
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bxr7h_0eK5alNe00
Genesis Invitational Golf Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) (Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A proposed Saudi-financed rival golf league took a massive hit Sunday when Dustin Johnson said he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, and Bryson DeChambeau indicated he would stay where the stars were playing.

Johnson added his name to a growing list of golf's top players who have said they are not interested in taking guaranteed riches from the “Super Golf League” that Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments are behind.

Rory McIlroy, the first to speak out against a rival league and the guaranteed riches two years ago, said Sunday's development left the concept “dead in the water.”

“Who's left? Who's left to go?” McIlroy said. “I just can't see any reason why anyone would go.”

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has spent more time at No. 1 in the world than any of the current players — he now is at No. 6 — had kept his intentions quiet over the last few months, leading to speculation he would join.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family."

Like some other players, Johnson said there are areas where the PGA Tour can “improve and evolve.”

Hours later, DeChambeau posted a statement on Twitter that appeared to cool his enthusiasm.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” DeChambeau said.

Johnson's statement means no one from the top 10 in the world have indicated any interest in signing up for the league. That doesn't include DeChambeau at No. 12, or marquee names like Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

“I think it’s nice now that we all can sit down and say, ‘Look, we’re all on the same page here,” McIlroy said. “Are there things the tour could do better and they’re working on? Of course, but that's the same in any business, in any sports league around the world.”

McIlroy, Koepka and world No. 1 Jon Rahm were among the first to reject a rival tour at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, and they doubled down on their support this week at the Genesis Invitational, where the chatter was loud about the proposed league getting close to announcing 20 players.

It picked up steam over the last two weeks because of Phil Mickelson, who is thought to be the lead player of a new league but has made comments that make it unclear what the six-time major champion actually is pursuing.

Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” in an interview with Golf Digest while he was at the Saudi International for a seven-figure appearance fee.

And then Alan Shipnuck, who is writing a biography on Mickelson due out this spring, published an excerpt based on a November phone interview in which Mickelson called the Saudis “scary" and referred to the PGA Tour as a “dictatorship.”

Mickelson said three players paid attorneys to write the operating agreement for a new league. He also said he didn't care if the new league succeeded, as long as it gave players more leverage in dealing with the PGA Tour.

“I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here,” McIlroy said.

Some details have been mentioned by agents who have seen the proposal, such as a schedule that includes as many as 10 events in the U.S., with the new league targeting courses owned by former President Donald Trump.

British media has reported without identifying sources that DeChambeau was offered $130 million to join (DeChambeau took to social media to say only it was “wrong”) and Ian Poulter was offered $30 million.

Johnson was asked at the Saudi International, where he was the defending champion, whether he was offered something similar.

“No, not similar,” Johnson said to laughter, indicating it was far greater.

Viktor Hovland said earlier this week his wish was to play on the PGA Tour, and all that could change his mind would be if the best players in the world went to the new league.

The 24-year-old from Norway, who is No. 4 in the world, didn't see that happening at the moment.

“It seemed a lot of good players are voicing their support for the PGA Tour, so that's certainly going to be a tall task for other leagues if the best players don't want to go," Hovland said.

Xander Schauffele, the No. 7 player in the world, fell in line with that thinking in an interview Saturday afternoon when he said, “For me, I want to be on the best tour possible and compete against the best players in the world.”

He was at the Saudi International, which is not part of the proposed league, but was not inclined to sign up with Norman's group.

Schauffele said he hopes the threat of a new league can lead to the PGA Tour improving its product and perhaps making concessions on such items as media rights.

“At the end of the day, all I want is to be part of the best product possible,” he said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pros call Phil Mickelson "TOXIC" and think he will be SUSPENDED

A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
Houston Chronicle

Rory McIlroy blasts Phil Mickelson as two more stars pledge loyalty to PGA Tour

Sunday was not the best day for the nascent Saudi-backed golf league - or for Phil Mickelson, the most prominent player linked to it. While Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau dealt blows to the league's hopes for more star power by pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy used remarkably blunt language to castigate Mickelson for his involvement.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#Saudi#Golf League#Liv Golf Investments
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel accuses Phil Mickelson of "COMPLETE LIES" over Saudi Golf League

Billy Horschel has slammed Phil Mickelson's interview with Alan Shipnuck, describing the six-time major winner's words as "complete lies." Speaking to Fairways of Life with Matt Adams, Horschel was confused as to where Mickelson got his information from as regards the PGA Tour's funds and access to media. Horschel's judgment...
GOLF
Richmond.com

Favorites, players to follow as PGA Tour swings to Florida for Honda Classic

Well, we didn’t see that coming. Joaquin Niemann came out throwing darts and didn’t stop until he had salted away a two-shot win over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young at last week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The 23-year-old Chilean outdistanced the best field of the year with relative ease.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
FanSided

Phil Mickelson releases statement after controversial PGA Tour, Saudi Golf League comments

Phil Mickelson caused a firestorm with his recent comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Golf League and has now released a statement after the controversy. While Joaquin Niemann was winning the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Tour continues to move forward with a wildly entertaining start to 2022, Phil Mickelson was at the center of the golfing world this past week as comments from a November interview regarding his desire for change in the PGA Tour and his interest in the Saudi Golf League ignited a massive controversy.
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Commissioner Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Others

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered a message Wednesday to Phil Mickelson and any other tour members considering joining the upstart Saudi Golf Super League. “I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the Associated Press, via FOX News. ”
GOLF
BBC

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau distance themselves from proposed Super League

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have distanced themselves from a Saudi-backed Super League by reaffirming their commitment to the PGA Tour. The two American major winners were the biggest names associated with the proposed breakaway league. Their decision to back the established US circuit is a major blow to the...
GOLF
BBC

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson comments hurt Saudi-backed super league

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and, indirectly, Phil Mickelson have made life a whole lot easier for the man who runs the planet's biggest golf circuit. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is due to address players in a meeting at this week's Honda Classic in Florida. He will walk into the room with a jauntier stride than he might have anticipated only a week ago.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Rory McIlroy: Super Golf League ‘dead in the water’

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said it’s his opinion that the upstart Saudi-backed Super Golf League is “dead in the water.”. Further, McIlroy called Phil Mickelson’s support of the SGL “egotistical and ignorant,” among other adjectives. McIlroy made the comments Sunday in the aftermath of...
GOLF
theScore

McIlroy: Mickelson's comments on Saudi league 'disappointing'

Rory McIlroy described Phil Mickelson's recent comments about the Saudi-backed breakaway golf league as "surprising" and "disappointing." "I don't want to kick someone while he's down, obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant," McIlroy said Sunday during his post-round press conference. "I'm sure he's sitting at home...
GOLF
WOKV

AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil. Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson’s selection.
GOLF
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy