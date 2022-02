AMD continues to make headway in the laptop GPU scene, their latest offering is the Radeon RX 6000 series. This is AMDs first foray into hardware-based ray tracing on laptops, an arena Nvidia has been in since its GeForce RTX 20 Mobile Series launched back in 2019. This is AMD’s first foray into hardware-based ray tracing, an arena Nvidia has been in since its GeForce RTX 20 Series launched back in 2019. AMD may be late to that particular party, but don’t count them out because of it. The RX 6000 series, based on AMD’s RDNA2 platform, perform competitively with current-gen Nvidia RTX 30 Series cards.

