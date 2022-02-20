Hamlin Lions install new member￼

The Conroe Noon Lions Club met for their weekly meeting this Wednesday at the Lone Star Convention Center. This meeting brought lots of announcements, as we enter the busiest time of year for our Club, guests, and fun socializing amongst the members. Our Community Partner Spotlight this week was Public Trust Advisors. The meeting began with President Steve Williams bringing the club to order, our Pledges, an invocation, and the Club's rendition of the song 'Smile'. The door prize this week was a gift card donated by Lion C. Pat Davis and won by Lion Rob Hamilton. We had...

