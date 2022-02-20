Spencerport family takes advantage of warmer winter weather

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
(CNN) — Two years after Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Georgia, justice has been delivered after three men convicted in his murder were found guilty in federal court Tuesday for pursuing him out of racial animus, his family says. "This hate crime trial actually showed the world what was going...
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
After months of threats, the United States and its allies moved swiftly to sanction Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine, a move President Joe Biden said amounted to “the beginning of a Russian invasion.”. The question now is whether those measures will do anything to...
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,"...
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in Amsterdam after holding a person hostage at gunpoint for several hours in an Apple (AAPL.O) flagship store on Tuesday night had explosives on his body, Amsterdam police said on Wednesday. "We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage...
