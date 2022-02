The Northeast District RCMP is asking for help from the public concerning a suspicious house fire early Friday in Four Roads, New Brunswick. The Tracadie RCMP and the Tracadie Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Chemin Four Roads shortly after 1:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Pierre Chiasson. The building and a nearby fishing boat were completely destroyed in the blaze. Officials say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO