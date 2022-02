After reaching level 50, Harmony Shards become an essential part of the equation for continuing your character's progress in Lost Ark. Harmony Shards are a high-value, high-rarity end-game resource that increases the item level of your gear. To be more specific, you will need thousands of Shards to get your gear to Tier 2, let alone to the 600 item level threshold required for the continuation of the storyline. For those looking to get the most out of their character and ensure you're as well-equipped as you can be, here's a breakdown of how to farm Harmony Shards in Lost Ark.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO