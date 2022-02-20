ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues recall Joshua from Springfield

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday. Joshua, 25, has played in 22 games with the Blues this season, posting two goals and three assists (five points) to go along with a plus-5 rating. In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
NHL

Mike Sullivan: "I Loved Our Fight"

Carolina took sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division with their 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The teams had entered the contest with 70 points each. "The game was everything that we thought it would be," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "It...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Hot goalie, plenty of looks, disappointing result

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Stars' loss to Arizona was a disappointing end to what could've been a perfect road trip. It snapped a six-game road winning streak and kept Dallas three points behind LA for the second wild card. The boys in green and white poured it on in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emile Francis
Person
David Perron
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Martin St. Louis
NHL

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens welcome fans back to the Bell Centre on Monday when the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs come to town. The Habs home arena will be open at 50% capacity, hosting its largest crowd since the team began playing games behind closed doors on Dec. 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. JETS

FLAMES (29-13-6) vs. JETS (22-19-8) 2 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (63) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Jets:. Points - Kyle Connor (54) Goals - Kyle Connor...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Stützle scores in latest battle against Lafreniere

The Ottawa Senators' weekend ended in defeat Sunday after they dropped a 2-1 decision to the New York Rangers. Tim Stützle went head-to-head with Alexis Lafreniere for the second time in his career while Filip Gustavsson made his first NHL start in more than two months, as Three Thoughts details.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in Shootout Loss to Canadiens

The Islanders picked up a point in shootout loss to Montreal. The New York Islanders picked up a point but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson sent the game into overtime with 2:57 left in regulation, while Kyle Palmieri...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The St Louis Blues#Ahl#Springfield Thunderbirds#Hockey Hall#Recap Blues#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Springfield Team
NHL

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Fleury, Giroux decisions

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 21. The next 29 days will be filled with talk of the deadline, players who could be moved, buyers and sellers and rental players. Rumors will float like pucks flipped high in the air; some to be confirmed, others shot down quickly.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres recall forward Brandon Biro from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brandon Biro from the Rochester Americans, head coach Don Granato announced after practice Tuesday. The 23-year-old has recorded 36 points (9+27) in 39 games with the Amerks this season. Biro signed with Buffalo as a free agent in 2020. He missed most of last...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets place Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve retroactive to February 15. CBJ also activated forward Emil Bemstrom off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and loaned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters. Columbus’ backup goaltender is Jean-Francois Berube who started in net Wednesday when CBJ beat Toronto 4-3 […]
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PART WAYS WITH BOBBY HULL AS TEAM AMBASSADOR

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Chicago Blackhawks have decided to part ways with franchise legend, Bobby Hull, who has been serving as one of the team's ambassadors. The Blackhawks and Hull reportedly came to this decision back in November. "We're redefining the role of team ambassador,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Avalanche End Road Trip in Detroit

Colorado takes on Detroit for the final matchup this season. As the final leg of a long trip away from home, the Colorado Avalanche travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Monday at 5:30 p.m. MT. The previous contest between the two squads took place in December with...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Homestand Continues with Wednesday Matchup vs. Kings

At the midway point of their season-long eight-game homestand, the Arizona Coyotes are set to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the final time this season. The Coyotes hold a 1-1-0 head-to-head record against the Kings this year, while L.A. enters 1-0-1. Puck drop at Gila River Arena is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted nationally on TNT (Play-by-Play: Brendan Burke; Analyst: Darren Pang; Rink Side Reporter: Nabil Karim; In-Studio Host: Liam McHugh; In-Studio Analysts: Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter).
NHL
NHL

Stadium Series TikTok Tailgate dream come true for country star Hayes

'Fancy Like' singer to perform before outdoor game in Nashville between Predators, Lightning. The NHL is getting Fancy Like. Country music singer Walker Hayes is performing on the TikTok Tailgate Stage at The NHL Pregame ahead of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning in Nashville on Saturday.
HOCKEY
NHL

NHL On Tap: Stars seek more offense at even strength against Jets

Avalanche look to rebound at Red Wings without MacKinnon; Lightning will test improved Oilers defense. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Wednesday. Stars aim to improve...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon injured, won't play for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira out 10-12 weeks after back surgery; Tarasenko scores in Blues return. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon will not play against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (7:30 p.m....
NHL
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Drew O'Connor from long-term injured reserve and re-assigned him, as well as forward Radim Zohorna, to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a...
NHL
NHL

NHL, NHLPA, TikTok announce partnership

Exclusive content to showcase players; platform's top music artists to play at outdoor games. NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and TikTok announced a new partnership to deliver original content and unique experiences to TikTok's global community. The partnership will come to life in several ways, including in-ice branding and the introduction of the TikTok Tailgate Stage at two upcoming marquee outdoor NHL events - the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Feb. 26 in Nashville, Tenn. and the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada - featuring performances by some of the TikTok community's favorite artists.
TV & VIDEOS
NHL

Sabres name FanDuel Group an official sports betting partner

Strategic partnership gives FanDuel exclusive broadcast integration. Today, the Buffalo Sabres and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official sports betting partner of the Buffalo Sabres and giving FanDuel the exclusive rights to include branding, sports betting odds, and promotions during Sabres broadcasts. As part of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy