Blues recall Joshua from Springfield

Exclusive content to showcase players; platform's top music artists to play at outdoor games. NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and TikTok announced a new partnership to deliver original content and unique experiences to TikTok's global community. The partnership will come to life in several ways, including in-ice branding and the introduction of the TikTok Tailgate Stage at two upcoming marquee outdoor NHL events - the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Feb. 26 in Nashville, Tenn. and the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada - featuring performances by some of the TikTok community's favorite artists.
