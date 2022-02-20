ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Global CEO Survey

By Bob Moritz, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Cover picture for the articleBob Moritz is Global Chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on his PwC memorandum. As we near the two-year mark of the pandemic, the global economy has rebounded from the depths of mid-2020. The IMF projects [1] global GDP to grow 4.9% in 2022, a downtick from the 5.9%...

Medill JOURneys replace annual global reporting class

When the pandemic halted global travel for JOUR 301: Journalism in Practice classes, the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications had to adapt. The journalism school opted to restructure the program with domestic travel, offering a selection of “JOURneys” classes this winter and spring. Medill has historically offered global reporting opportunities as early as students’ sophomore year. These classes typically run during the Winter and Spring Quarters, allowing undergraduate students to travel abroad for a reporting trip during Spring Break.
BBC Studios Ups Rebecca Glashow to CEO of Global Distribution

BBC Studios has elevated Rebecca Glashow to CEO of global distribution, overseeing content sales, direct to consumer services, international channels, co-productions and licensing (outside of the U.K. and Ireland) for the BBC’s commercial subsidiary. Glashow, who had been president of BBC Studios Americas, will also join BBC Studio’s executive committee.More from The Hollywood ReporterU.K. Government Confirms Plans to Freeze BBC License FeeBBC News Names Deborah Turness CEOBBC to Investigate Decision to Interview Alan Dershowitz as "Impartial Analyst" Following Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict The BBC (which turns 100 this year) launched its for-profit studios division in 2017 to help generate revenue that could supplement its domestic license fee. I May Destroy You, Small Axe and kids’ show Bluey are among the programs the company licenses. Centralizing distribution in New York underscores the important of the North American market to the broadcaster. BBC Studios also oversees a streaming service, BBC Select, a variety of free ad-supported streaming channels, and a podcast division. Click here to read the full article.
Eros STX Global gets extension to file annual report

Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) said the NYSE granted it an extension through May 31 to complete and file with the SEC its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and any subsequent delayed filings. The NYSE notified that it will closely monitor ESGC's progress...
Global Grassroots Legal Empowerment: Interview with Vivek Maru

Vivek Maru is the CEO and founder of Namati, which advances social and environmental justice by building a movement of people who know, use, and shape the law. Namati works on the ground in six countries and convenes the Legal Empowerment Network, a community of over 2800 justice groups from 170+ countries. Vivek graduated from Harvard College in 1997 and Yale Law School in 2001.
Global democracy declines for 16th year, annual index finds

Freedom around the world declined in 2021 for the 16th consecutive year, according to an annual report from Freedom House, which warns that countries including China and Russia are exporting authoritarianism. Why it matters: "The leaders of China, Russia, and other dictatorships have succeeded in shifting global incentives, jeopardizing the...
China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
