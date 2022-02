SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they’ll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding. Kids younger than 5 are the only age group in the U.S. that cannot yet get the vaccine. The FDA said it is postponing a meeting by an expert panel — scheduled for Feb. 15 — to give the agency time to consider...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO