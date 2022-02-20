Blues' Jake Walman: Adds apple in commanding win

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career, but during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game he reminded everyone why he's the greatest shooter of all time. Curry was in vintage form, knocking down 3-pointers of every variety, setting a new All-Star record in the process.
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
PITTSBURGH — A former kicker for the Pittsburgh Steelers is enjoying life after football, at the ice rink. “(Hockey) was my dream. Football took me away from it,” said Shaun Suisham. And his daughters brought him back to it. He’s the coach of both of his daughters’ all-girls...
Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
OMAHA – Zoey Barber returned to Plattsmouth on Saturday with championship memories from her time on state tournament mats. Barber won a gold medal at 114 pounds during the state wrestling tournament. The Plattsmouth freshman swept through her matches on Friday afternoon and evening, and she pinned Conestoga freshman Kylee Plowman in Saturday afternoon’s championship match. She left CHI Health Center Omaha with a beaming smile after earning her first-place award.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Propelled by a stingy trapping defense the Junction City Blue Jays converted steals and turnovers into offense enroute to a 53-40 victory over Washburn Rural ( 8-11 ) on Senior Night at JCHS. Senior Howard Johnson led the Blue Jays ( 12-8 ) with 17 points in the win, including a trio of 3-point shots.
Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media prior to All-Star Saturday Night in his annual state of the league press conference. As always, he touched on a number of topics, including the rising trend of non-playing agreements between teams and players. Last season we saw the Oklahoma City Thunder send...
The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner, but we’re already seeing some movement among the top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class in terms of national projections. This latest mock draft from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is full of surprise picks, with some intriguing names flying...
Over the past month or so, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the NFL and its hiring practices for black coaches. After Brian Flores decided to sue the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins, a real conversation about the "Rooney Rule" was had, and even now, it doesn't seem like any real resolution will be made anytime soon.
What a difference a year makes. In February 2021, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was on his way out of Chicago after four seasons weren't enough for him to prove he could be the Bears' franchise quarterback. Just 12 months later, however, he's one of the more intriguing options on the quarterback carousel.
Comments / 0