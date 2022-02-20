Wendy's Customer Opens Fire Into Restaurant Over Drive-Thru Service: Police
The man was "not happy with the service' and "pulled out a pistol," according to...www.newsweek.com
Imagine your teenager working their first job at a Wendy's - still learning the trade and inexperienced and this MONSTER shows up in your drive thru. 😡 Lock him up and throw that key AWAY cemented and chained at the bottom of the ocean.
people like this should just leave if they don't like the service and go elsewhere. otherwise we are going back into the wild west days. those that choose to do that type of crime are willing to kill or injure innocent people, so if they want to do this type of crime let's bring back the wild west way of dealing with this type of crime. open public viewing of their hanging and let our good media cover it throughout the USA. I'm willing to bet we would not have gun violence anymore my friends. should also be done within 2 months of the crime. fast verdict so we don't have to spend taxpayers money and the victims get their justice.
