ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog Escapes Kennel, Makes His Own Way Home While Owners Are on Vacation

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sarah and Jeremy Henson, of Kansas, had left their 5-year-old dog Dexter with a pet care service while they went on a trip to Las...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 24

Victoria Viens
2d ago

I'm just glad he's okay he's a cutie I love my dogs they're so smart they will love you till their last breath no greater loyal love than that🐾♥

Reply(2)
24
web wizard
3d ago

I read a old story about a cat that was left with a friend like from Oregon. the owners moved to Oklahoma. a few months later kitty came home to Oklahoma.

Reply
18
jacqui
1d ago

That is awesome Glad the pup is okBut I will add, I don't go anywhere without my girl No vacation is worth going on without my girl next to me to enjoy it too.

Reply
5
Related
WMUR.com

Sherman is a 1-year-old Maine Coon looking for a new home

We Are Animal Guardians (WAG) is an all-volunteer rescue. The organization wants you to meet Sherman. Sherman is a handsome 1-year-old Maine Coon cat. He was surrendered because he was brought into a house as a kitten with older cats and they did not want him there. He is a...
PETS
WIS-TV

2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together. Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
ohmymag.co.uk

This pregnant dog was unable to give birth, then the vet revealed why

Chris and Mariesa have always loved dogs and already have eight at home. However, the couple believed there is still room for another animal in their home, so they decided to adopt a dog from the animal shelter so that they could have a better life with them. Which dog...
PETS
iheart.com

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Mom PURPOSELY THROWS 3 Year Old Into Bear Pit At Zoo

A mother is being charged with attempted murder after she dropped her three year old child into a bear pit at a zoo. The horrifying video from Uzbekistan shows the 3 year old being intentionally dropped into a bear pit. The child fell about 16 feet below. The bear named Zuzu, walked over to the child and began to sniff the child.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Escapes Kennel
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
The Independent

Student dogsitter who had ears and nose ripped off by ‘bloodthirsty’ dogs sues owners

A college student is suing a couple who hired her to walk their dogs after the animals pounced on her and tore her ears and much of her face off. Jacqueline Durand, 22, was walking her neighbors’ dogs last month when the animals attacked her, leaving her "permanently and catastrophically" disfigured, according to her family. "We just hope that she can return to whatever her normalcy will be one day," her father, John Durand, told WFAA. Mr Durand ran a dog-sitting business while she was taking classes at the University of Texas Dallas. On 23 December, Ms Durand was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Unwanted dog passes 500th day in kennels

An unwanted dog has spent more than 500 days in kennels after coming into care when his previous owner wanted to put him down because of his challenging behaviour. Buddy is the longest stay dog at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal in Somerset, and marked his 500th day on Sunday. A...
PETS
Cosmopolitan

These Are the Most Affectionate Dog Breeds Out There

Omg, are you about to become a pet parent for the first time? Well, it’s a given that you’re going to be the best dog mom ever! But before you get ahead of yourself and start shopping for a new ’fit for your doggo (we have all the puppy gifts for when you do bring your lil guy home), it’s time to figure out what kind of dog is going to be the right fit for you.
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
805K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy