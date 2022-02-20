‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19 but aides said her symptoms were "mild", as politicians wished Britain's longest-serving monarch a rapid recovery in her 70th year on the throne. In what is meant to be a banner year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the news comes at a stressful time for the 95-year-old queen with scandals stalking her two eldest sons, Charles and Andrew. It is also ill-timed for the UK government, in a week when embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to declare a victory of sorts over the pandemic by announcing the scrapping of remaining legal restrictions in England. The queen's heir Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle, west of London.

