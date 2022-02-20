ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, England (Reuters) – News that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country on Sunday, with politicians and the public willing the 95-year-old to recover. On a wet and blustery day, a few sightseers gathered...

HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
ohmymag.co.uk

Camilla catches COVID days after Prince Charles, is the Queen at risk?

The Duchess of Cornwall is currently self-isolating as she has tested positive for COVID-19 days after Prince Charles tested positive again. A spokesperson for Clarence House said: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Adding: ‘We continue to follow government guidelines.’
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
iheart.com

#ROYALS: God save the QUEEN! HRH possibly exposed to COVID by Prince?!

Fears for Her Majesty are on the rise today after reports revealed she met with her son, the Prince Charles, just two days before he tested POSITIVE for the COVID. Buckingham Palace has been mum about whether or not the Queen has the virus. She has been vaccinated. Charles, however,...
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
AFP

Queen catches 'mild' Covid soon after 70th anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19 but aides said her symptoms were "mild", as politicians wished Britain's longest-serving monarch a rapid recovery in her 70th year on the throne. In what is meant to be a banner year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the news comes at a stressful time for the 95-year-old queen with scandals stalking her two eldest sons, Charles and Andrew. It is also ill-timed for the UK government, in a week when embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to declare a victory of sorts over the pandemic by announcing the scrapping of remaining legal restrictions in England. The queen's heir Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle, west of London.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Giving Up Throne Until She Dies? Monarch Falls Victim Of Another Death Hoax

Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
