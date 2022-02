Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t appreciate the comparisons to fellow UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. Earlier this month, Rakhmonov turned in the best performance of his UFC career when he knocked out Carlston Harris with a spinning hook kick and follow-up ground-and-pound. The finish was the 15th of Rakhmonov’s 15-fight career and earned him his first UFC Performance of the Night bonus. It also only further any ingrained the comparisons between Rakhmonov and Chimaev. But though many fighters might enjoy being compared to the 2020 Breakout Fighter of the Year, Rakhmonov wishes the comparisons would stop.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO