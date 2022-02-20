Vols defeat South Carolina in ITA quarterfinals

No. 2 Tennessee advanced to the ITA Indoor National Championships semifinals with a victory Saturday.

The Volunteers defeated South Carolina, 4-2, in Seattle, Washington.

Tennessee captured its doubles point with duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeating No. 55 Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel, 6-1.

The Vols (10-1) also won a second doubles match when Mark Wellner and Johannus Monday defeated James Story and Raphael Lambling, 6-3.

In singles, No. 10 Monday beat Samuel in three-sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

UT’s Emile Hudd (No. 100) outlasted No. 97 Connor Thomson, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, and the Vols’ Angel Diaz (No. 122) defeated Lambling, 6-7 (5). 6-0, 6-4.

With the win over South Carolina (10-2), UT advances to the semifinals where it will face Baylor at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday.