ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Lady Vols swimming and diving win second SEC championship in three years

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3Bix_0eK5GGHX00

For the second time in three years, the University of Tennessee women’s swimming and diving team has won the Southeastern Conference championship.

The third-ranked Lady Vols won 17 medals, including seven gold, six silver and four bronze.

Tennessee had 53 swimmers and divers qualify for the finals in their respective events.

UT freshman Ellen Walshe won seven medals at the championships, including four golds. She was named the SEC Swimmer of the Meet and received the Commissioner’s Trophy, which is awarded to the meet’s top scorer.

Walshe won the 400-yard individual medley by setting a school record in the event with a time of 4:01.53. She also won the 100 fly (50.34 seconds), the 200 IM (1:52.97), the second fastest time in the event in school history.

Walshe is the first swimmer in conference history to win the 200 IM, 400 IM and 100 fly in the same meet.

She is one of three Lady Vols to win three individual events at a single conference championship meet and the first freshman in school history to achieve the feat.

Walshe’s time in the 400 IM is the fastest in the SEC by a freshman and ranks seventh among rookies in the NCAA.

She won a gold medal and four silvers as a member of UT’s relay teams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Top-ranked Gamecocks crush Lady Vols to win SEC title

COLUMBIA — That it came as easily as it did didn’t diminish what it took to get there. South Carolina’s sixth SEC regular-season championship, won on Feb. 20 with a 67-53 demolition of No. 12 Tennessee, seemed foregone well before the day arrived, but it was still difficult to obtain.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UCLA linebacker announces Vols as a top transfer destination

Senior linebacker Mitchell Agude entered the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 16. “Through hard talks with my family I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Agude announced. “Thank you UCLA for the opportunity you gave me two years to a kid out of JUCO. Thank you to my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself! Thank you Bruins for the love!”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State receiver taken in the USFL draft

We are now in day two of the United States Football League draft and the league is starting day two off with the receiver group. Technically, the first former Ohio State player off the board was Jonathan Newsome, who played sparingly and was better remembered for his time at Ball State. Day two has resulted in a more familiar face, former Buckeye wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving Team#Sec#Ut
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball slips in NET rankings after Arkansas loss

It may have been the straw that broke Florida basketball’s NCAA Tournament back when the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks came into Gainesville on Tuesday and left with an 82-74 victory. The Gators were hoping to build on their big win against the second-ranked Auburn Tigers last Saturday, but alas, Mike White‘s squad just did not have enough to pull off a second-straight upset.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bad Beat: UConn pulls off miraculous win over Villanova but falls short of the cover

UConn should have lost Tuesday night’s game to Villanova. Then, they came back and should have covered a 2.5-point spread. Instead, they won AND fell short of the cover. Favored at home, the 21st-ranked Huskies trailed No. 8 Villanova by four points with under 40 seconds left to play. All ‘Nova had to do was not turn the ball over and knock down a few free throws.
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 ex-Broncos QBs selected in USFL draft

When Paxton Lynch was cut by his CFL team, we thought the quarterback’s football career might be over. That speculation proved to be premature. After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the first overall pick of the USFL draft on Tuesday evening, the Michigan Panthers later added Lynch in the 12th round (the second round dedicated to QBs).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star WR Jalen Brown is reportedly set to visit Texas this spring

When the dead period lifts and recruiting visits resume on college campuses around the country, Texas is expected to be one of the most popular destinations. New Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has hit the ground running for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Rico Flores put the Longhorns among his top five schools, and now one of the nation’s top wide receivers is expected to visit Texas in the near future.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy