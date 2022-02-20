Supermassive Games trademarks another game - only this one is not a Dark Pictures title

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO