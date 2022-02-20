ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols defeat UCF to end weekend tournament

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Tennessee closed out its stay at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with a 6-2 victory over UCF Saturday at Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex.

The No. 15 Lady Vols (6-3) lost three of its five games in the tournament.

Against UCF, Ashley Morgan and Ivy Davis each hit a solo home run, while Kiki Milloy, Kacy Leach and Kiki Milloy each scored on a wild pitch by the Knights.

Amanda Ayala had and RBI single and Lair Beautae drove in a run with a double for the Lady Vols, who scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Tennessee lost twice on Friday as it fell to No. 12 Clemson, 4-3, in nine innings and was defeated, 11-0, by No. 5 Washington in five innings.

Milloy hit two solo home runs against the Tigers for Tennessee, which was held to two hits by the Huskies. The Lady Vols also committed four errors in the contest.

Tennessee split a pair of games Thursday to open play.

They defeated Notre Dame, 11-3, in six innings in their opener. Tennessee, which scored five runs in the top of the first, had 14 hits against the Fighting Irish.

Milloy and Davis each hit home runs in the game. Leach went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. She also drove in two runs.

Ayala was 3-for-5 with a triple, one run and two RBIs.

UT lost to Florida State, 9-3, on Thursday.

