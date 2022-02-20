ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

People react to $165K Hawaii home with ‘Jurassic Park’ bathroom

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling of the listing agent’s name.

(NEXSTAR) – The price is right for this Hawaiian home, if you aren’t opposed to open-air living.

An off-grid Big Island property listed at $165,000 was recently shared on the social media channels of Zillow Gone Wild, which describes itself jokingly as “The best of Zillow lol.”

“For $165, I guess we have no choice but to move to Hawaii,” the caption reads.

Buy or sell a home in 2021? Here’s how it could impact your taxes

A closer look at the photos, however, shows that the house may not be for everyone. The two-story structure features only one true room, with the bathroom, shower and kitchen on the breezy lower level that is only partially shielded by a porous bamboo barrier.

Samir Mezrahi, who created Zillow Gone Wild, joked that the bathroom reminded him of the scene in “Jurassic Park” when “the T-Rex eats that guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCf0D_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

Realtor Ivory Kalber, the listing agent on the property, admits that the rugged setting won’t satisfy all buyers, but anticipates it will go to a single person or couple – either from the Big Island or the mainland U.S.

“It’s a different style of living,” Kalber admits, adding that if you hate bugs this may not be the right house – but, on the bright side, snakes aren’t a problem. “You have to kind of roll with the punches when you live on this island. It’s raw. It’s the youngest island of the chain, and that means we don’t have the infrastructure.”

While the lack of walls might deter some, Kalber said the climate makes that style of architecture quite livable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suwqa_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“I want to say our temperatures, you know, range maybe 10 degrees or something, and so it’s just always OK to be outside,” Kalber said. “The bedroom itself is enclosed and it has louvered windows so you can close them quickly and easily if there were a storm or high winds or something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300EZE_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

The house is brand new and features solar electricity, water catchment tanks, an outdoor lanai and is located 15 minutes from the beach.

The Zillow Gone Wild comments ranged from prohibitive fear of centipedes and non-stop nature, to excitement at the thought of moving there.

“The sold me on the toilet ambiance,” one person joked. “I could just sit there all day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9phg_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“I unironically love this kitchen,” a woman wrote. “The only thing I’d change is adding cabinets, but otherwise, the essentials are there and there is ample counter space.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaCML_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

One commenter said simply, “This is where you have completely and utterly lost me – I can’t even do this for a night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qM81_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

For others, however, the open concept and island life couldn’t be more perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PObtK_0eK5Fbet00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“Who wants to be indoors when you live in Hawaii anyways,” one comment read.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Public lighthouse on SC island closed for repairs

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The only historic lighthouse regularly open to the public in South Carolina is closed for repairs, earlier than planned. The weekly inspection of the Hunting Island State Park lighthouse found new cracks in the structure built in 1875, leading officials to close it indefinitely until repairs are made. This closure […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
WCBD Count on 2

SC ranks 4th most dangerous state for young drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina is among the most dangerous states for young drivers, a new study finds. According to Dolman Law, there were 552 fatal crashes involving drivers aged 15-20 between 2015 and 2019. South Carolina had a total population belonging to this age group of 383,187 so the fatal crash rate averages out […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

How experts are tracking earthquakes in the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has been using temporary seismometers to learn more about the potential for earthquakes and how to prevent severe damage in the Lowcountry. Dr. Steven Jaume, Assoc. Professor of Geology at the College of Charleston, spent the day monitoring some of his seismometers, making sure everything was working […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Fire Department hoping for multimillion-dollar grant to fund more staffing on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department is planning to apply for a grant to fund new positions on Johns Island. On Tuesday, Charleston City Council approved the department’s request to submit an application for the 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant. The $4.5 million grant would fund 15 firefighter […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Jurassic Park#Housing List#Hawaiian#Zillow Gone Wild
WCBD Count on 2

Need a break? South Carolina tax credits you might not know about

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — We could all appreciate a larger refund. We’re here to help you find one. South Carolina offers dozens of opportunities for tax credits, from options for teachers, for using solar panels or for paying for someone to be in a nursing home. A full list of tax credits can be found […]
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

Carnival Cruises eases mask mandate for passengers

MIAMI, F.L. (WCBD)- Carnival Cruise Line has updated its mask guidance and will no longer require passengers to wear face masks on board, in most instances. Beginning March 1, face masks will be recommended aboard Carnival cruise ships but not required, the cruise line announced on Friday. There may, however, be certain venues and events […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the last weekend in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This last weekend is filled with food festivals, comic books, and music. Check out this list of happenings planned in the next few days: Food, food and more food 🥡 Oysterfest The Charleston-favorite Oysterfest will happen on Friday at the South Carolina Aquarium. Enjoy a feast of freshly steamed oysters while […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCBD Count on 2

Diocese of Charleston announces 14th Bishop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 14th Bishop of Charleston was announced Tuesday morning. Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone introduced the new Bishop during a special meeting at the Diocese of Charleston Assembly Hall. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Pope Francis accepted this month the resignation of Bishop Guglielmone, 76, and appointed Rev. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SEWE brings significant economic boost to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday was the final day for the 40th annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), but the financial impact of the event is still being felt throughout the Lowcountry. SEWE is celebrating the end of its fortieth year after last year was cancelled due to COVID-19. “We didn’t quite know what to expect,” […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy