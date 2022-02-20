Witt finishes 10th at state in 100 butterfly to lead Janesville swimmers

WAUKESHA

Ben Witt’s 10th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly highlighted the results of Janesville swimmers competing Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming meet Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

The co-operative team of Brookfield Central/East won the team title with 208 points, with Hartland Arrowhead second at 188. The Big Eight’s Madison West, Middleton and Sun Prairie finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Witt was seeded fourth coming in the the race, but the Janesville Craig junior could not duplicate last week’s record-setting swim where he broke his own school record in the event. Witt finished Saturday with a time of 51.54 seconds. William Hayon of Sheboygan North won the event with a state meet-record time of :47.14.

“Ben did very well ... The relay had a best time and all the boys did their best,” Craig coach Matt Palma said. “It’s all we can ask for.

“We’re already looking forward to next year. The core of our team will be back.”

In the 200 freestyle, Witt finished 20th in 1:46.93. Craig’s 400 freestyle relay team of Witt, David Cummings, Jameson Punzel and Nolan Schoof finished 24th in 3:25.36.

Janesville Parker senior Zhander Rowley was 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.88.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Benton Greenberg was the only area competitor to medal. The senior swam to a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:22.05).

Bay Port’s Ozan Kalafat broke a state-meet record in the 500 freestyle and Madison Memorial’s Drew Bennett shattered the diving record.

Division 2—On Saturday. Madison Edgewood passed Cedarburg for the Division 2 team title after winning the meet’s last three events.