Alvaro Morata is still keen to join Barcelona and has been described as wanting the club to ‘make a statement as soon as possible’ ahead of the summer transfer window. A proposed switch to Camp Nou fell through in January. Juventus were willing to terminate their loan early if parent club Atletico Madrid could come to an agreement with Barça, but that wasn’t to be and the striker has remained in Turin for the rest of this season.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO