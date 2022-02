February is Black History Month. Ferris State Universities Office of Multicultural Student Services is working to encourage and educate people all month long. “Black history is American history,” said Danyelle Gregory, Director of Multicultural Student Services at FSU. “And so, I believe that on the education aspect, it’s important to raise awareness on our campus, but it’s also important for our students to be able to feel celebrated and feel like they have a sense of belonging on our campus, as well.”

