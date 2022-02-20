ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover crash on County Rd Q claims life of 23-year-old driver

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
Thomas County, KANSAS – KHP officials said the fatal accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on County Rd Q. Kansas...

Lawrence Post

Single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S 69 leaves four dead

Linn County, KANSAS – Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the fatal accident occurred right after 11 a.m. Friday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. The responding troopers discovered that Dodge Ram was heading northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and...
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence Post

WPD investigating crash, shooting on George Washington Blvd

Wichita, KANSAS – WPD officials said this incident occurred around 1:41 a.m. Monday. It happened on George Washington Blvd. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found a wrecked vehicle. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They...
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

Fatal house fire on N.W. 82nd. claims life of one person

Shawnee County, KANSAS – Soldier Township Fire Department officials said this incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Friday morning. It happened at 1334 N.W. 82nd. Soldier Township Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews found the house fully involved in flames.
SOLDIER, KS
Lawrence Post

“All children should grow up loved and wanted”, Mother left her non-verbal autistic son in a dark, dead-end street before driving off to another state

Police officials said the 32-year-old mother reportedly left her her non-verbal autistic 5-year-old son in a dark, dead-end street before driving off. The boy was later found walking nearby by passing motorists. “These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately lands in a caring, loving home.” prosecutors said. The boy is now in the custody of Jobs and Family Services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
