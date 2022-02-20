Rollover crash on County Rd Q claims life of 23-year-old driver
Thomas County, KANSAS – KHP officials said the fatal accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on County Rd Q. Kansas...lawrencepost.com
Thomas County, KANSAS – KHP officials said the fatal accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on County Rd Q. Kansas...lawrencepost.com
Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.https://lawrencepost.com
Comments / 2