Jackson County, KS

36-year-old driver arrested, facing charges after police chase in stolen vehicle

 3 days ago
Jackson County, KANSAS – JCSO officials said this incident occurred around 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and KHP troopers reportedly saw a 36-year-old driver with a stolen Chevrolet pickup, who was previously chased by Topeka Police Department officers.

Police officials said the police chase reportedly ended when the 36-year-old driver hit a Capitol Police vehicle head-on.

His name is Jeffery Eugene Peak and he was arrested and taken into custody.

He was bookend into the Jackson County Jail.

Charges against the 36-year-old driver are pending, officials said.

No one was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

