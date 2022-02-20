Jury finds defendant guilty in shooting death of 26-year-old man

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant was reportedly charged with first-degree murder.

On Friday, jury convicted him on the lesser charge, court records say.

His name is Steven Drake and he reportedly killed Bryce Holladay in September 2017.

The defendant told prosecutors that he reportedly shot the 26-year-old victim in self-defense.

Drake also said that he was allegedly trying to get the victim to leave his apartment, because the victim was stealing from the home and was violent.

But, prosecutors said that the defendant shot the victim with premeditation.

Drake reportedly sent text messages to other people saying he was going to shoot the 26-year-old victim.

