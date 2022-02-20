Bulldogs tame Tigers again, this time for GOL crown

Brooklyn Jaca thought the ball was going in when it spun off her fingers.

But she still had to wait, and watch.

When the ball plunged through the net with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, the Baker girls’ bid for the Greater Oregon League championship was all but assured.

Jaca’s 3-pointer boosted Baker’s lead over La Grande to 41-28, and the Bulldogs went on to a 50-39 win on Saturday evening, Feb. 19.

Their third victory this season over the rival Tigers clinched a home playoff game for Baker on either Friday, March 4, or Saturday, March 5. The opponent has yet to be determined. The winner will advance to the Class 4A state tournament March 10-12 in Coos Bay.

Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker School District athletic director, said he would prefer to schedule the playoff game for Friday, March 4, because it would be easier to incorporate the game into the schedule for the state Class 1A tournament, which takes place at Baker High School from March 2-5.

“I was glad it went in,” Jaca said with a smile, and a bit of understatement, about her key 3-pointer.

Her shot capped a 7-0 Baker run that was possible largely because the Bulldogs snared five straight offensive rebounds in the final 50 seconds of the third quarter.

The first sequence, with one offensive board from Jaca and three from Jozie Ramos, led to Ramos being fouled with 18.1 seconds left in the quarter. Ramos made the first free throw to give Baker a 38-28 lead, its largest to that point.

She missed the second shot but another offensive rebound, from Rylee Elms, gave Baker yet another chance.

Sydnee Pierce saw Jaca alone and made a crosscourt pass to set up Jaca’s 3-pointer.

Jaca said Pierce’s pass, and the offensive rebounds that set up the play, exemplified the importance of teamwork.

“We played together as a team, and that’s when we have our best moments,” she said.

“Brooklyn’s three was a big shot,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “She had a great game.”

Baker’s 7-0 run at the end of the third quarter was a decisive sequence, he said.

“That was huge, getting that separation right there at the end of the quarter,” Ramos said. “It gave us some momentum.”

And it continued into the final quarter, as Makenzie Flanagan scored just 10 seconds into the quarter and Macey Moore made a pair of free throws to extend Baker’s lead to 45-30.

La Grande never got closer than 9 points after that.

Jason Ramos said Baker excelled at getting the ball to players in the key, where they were able to draw fouls when they didn’t score.

“They (La Grande) were in foul trouble, and we tried to take advantage,” he said.

Baker made 16 of 23 free throws.

Ramos was also happy with the Bulldogs’ defensive effort.

Baker controlled La Grande’s Makenna Shorts in particular. The junior guard led the Tigers in both previous games, scoring 11 points in Baker’s 51-43 win at La Grande on Jan. 28, and 13 points in the Bulldogs’ 43-25 win on Feb. 8 at Baker.

On Saturday, Shorts scored just three points.

Both teams struggled early to establish any offensive momentum in a first quarter marked more by fouls and turnovers.

La Grande committed its seventh foul with 51 seconds left in the quarter, ensuring Baker would shoot free throws on most fouls for the rest of the half.

The Bulldogs took advantage, making nine of 11 free throws. Moore made four of her five free throws.

Baker led 12-8 late in the first quarter, but La Grande’s Addy Dunlap swished a 15-footer at the buzzer, and the Tigers scored the first four points of the second quarter to take their first lead at 14-12 with 6:52 left in the half.

La Grande extended the lead to 18-14 on Shorts’ free throw with 4:53 left, but Elms scored two baskets in the next minute, the last on a rebound of her own miss, to tie the score at 18 with 3:56 left in the half.

Jaca then swished a 17-footer as part of an 11-2 Baker run that gave Baker a lead it would never relinquish.

Baker led 29-24 at halftime, and after the Bulldogs pushed the lead to eight points early in the third quarter, La Grande got as close as 34-28 on Maezie Wilcox’s basket midway through the quarter.

Baker then went on the 7-0 run capped by Jaca’s 3-pointer.

Baker, which improved to 18-5, had one of its most balanced scoring games of the season.

Elms led the way with 11 points. Ramos, Jaca and Moore had 10 points each. Flanagan added six.

“It’s great to know that we’ve got players out there that can score,” Jason Ramos said.

Baker will conclude its regular season schedule by playing host to Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.