Records: UConn (19-5, 13-1 Big East), Marquette (18-8, 11-6) Rotation: Olivia Nelson-Ododa was first off the bench Sunday against Georgetown. Both Nelson-Ododa and freshman Caroline Ducharme played over 20 minutes against the Hoyas in their second game back from injuries. With each now having two games under their belts, are they likely to return to the starting lineup? UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he likes his current lineup (Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Mühl, Christyn Williams, Azzi Fudd and Dorka Juhász) so it will be interesting to see how he continues to mix Nelson-Ododa and Ducharme back into the fold.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO