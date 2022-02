The Newton North boys didn’t have the luxury of putting the settings on cruise control at Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 Track Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Tigers were holding a 61-38 lead over Acton-Boxboro after nine events, but Brian Crossman’s Colonials were the top seed in two of the three relay races and top seed John Lung had just taken apart a deep high jump competition with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO