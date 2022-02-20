Erik Spoelstra and Gregg Popovich Forever Linked

During NBA All-Star weekend, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discussed his history coaching against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat and Spurs met in the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014, with each team splitting championships. Even with the Spurs in rebuilding mode for the past few years, Spoelstra said he will always have respect for the organization.

“It was an honor to share the final stage with Manu [Ginobili], Tim [Duncan], Tony [Parker], and [Gregg] Popovich,” Spoelstra said during Saturday's media day. “It’s an organization we have incredible respect for. I think it was just fitting that we were able to get [a championship], and they were able to get the next one. Both teams were able to experience incredible joy and also have the despair of the loss. I think that’s just the way it was meant to be for our two organizations.”

Spoelstra and Popovich were recognized as two of the Top 15 coaches in league history as part of celebrating the NBA's 75th Anniversary. The two have always had great acclaim for each other.

Earlier this month, Popovich was overly complimentary of Spoelstra before the teams played in San Antonio. Critics have often said Spoelstra's success is a beneficiary of leading teams that featured Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James but he earned respect when he led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals.

“Spo is the real deal, just a genuine human being, who works his ass off,” Popovich said.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant