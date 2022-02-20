ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern's Lewandowski, Dortmund's Reus in big Bundesliga wins

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco...

Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic has got 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech AND Kai Havertz, claims Jamie Carragher... but injury-plagued Chelsea winger is inconsistent and doesn't show it 'enough'

Jamie Carragher believes Christian Pulisic has 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz at Chelsea but his lack of consistency lets him down. The 23-year-old started and scored in the Blues' comfortable 2-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday night as he got 80 minutes under his belt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth: Robert Lewandowski double key in comeback win

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich come from behind and avoid a shock against bottom-club Greuther Furth. The Polish international levelled just after half-time after Branimir Hrgota had given Furth a first-half lead. Sebastian Griesbeck scored a second own goal of the season against Bayern but...
SOCCER
The Independent

Juventus held by Villarreal despite Dusan Vlahovic’s early Champions League goal

Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser.Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.Reuters Read More How to watch Villarreal vs Juventus online and on TV todayIs Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight?Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw
UEFA
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick: Champions League record

Ralf Rangnick has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in management which dates all the way back to 1983. But the German's involvement in European football's primary club competition, the Champions League, has been limited to two brief spells as Schalke boss and a short tenure as Manchester United interim manager.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand claims Mohamed Salah is having a BETTER season for Liverpool than Luis Suarez's 2013-14 exploits as Man United legend reveals he disagreed with Michael Owen... who backed the Uruguayan!

Rio Ferdinand believes that Mohamed Salah's exploits for Liverpool this campaign have eclipsed Luis Suarez's incredible 2013-14 season at Anfield, lifting the lid on a debate with Michael Owen over the pair. Salah, 29, has been in sensational form for the Reds this term, bagging 25 goals and nine assists...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Morata, Sterling, Vazquez, Depay, De Vrij

Arsenal are still interested in signing 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata - who is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Juventus. (Calciomercato, via The Boot Room) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants the club to extend the contract of England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) Barcelona midfielder...
MLS
BBC

Rangnick wants cool heads in Atletico Madrid tie

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick made it clear he doesn't expect their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid to be settled in Spain tomorrow, but rather in the second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks' time. That explains why he wants his side to match the emotion and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Liverpool strikers Jota, Firmino big doubts for cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are big doubts for the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the two players had “no chance” of featuring against Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Jota nursing an ankle injury and Firmino out with a muscle problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Lille result: Five things we learned as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic seal comfortable win

Chelsea continued the defence of their Champions League title as they defeated Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.Kai Havertz, starting ahead of Romelu Lukaku, had a couple of early chances before heading Chelsea in front from Hakim Ziyech’s corner on eight minutes.Lille grew into the contest following Chelsea’s fast start but did not trouble goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the Blues doubled their lead through Christian Pulisic midway through the second half.Thomas Tuchel will be concerned by injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Ziyech ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but Chelsea will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Man United's Rangnick ready for emotional battle at Atletico

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick said his side are ready for an "emotional" battle in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, heaping praise on the hosts' manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion. While Atletico have reached the knockout rounds for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Juventus head to Spain to face Villarreal in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, one of the fairly open ties at this stage of the competition.Max Allegri has steered his team to a seven-match unbeaten run recently and back into the top four in Serie A, buoyed by the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic - he scored on his debut, but hasn’t added to his tally since then.For Villarreal, the hero this season has been summer arrival Arnaut Danjuma; a weekend hat-trick at Granada takes his tally to 12 in all competitions. Follow Chelsea vs Lille LIVE!The Dutch international will...
UEFA
The Independent

Benfica vs Ajax predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Ajax will travel to Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League and Sebastien Haller will look to extend his scoring streak.He scored 10 times in the group stage and became just the second player ever to score in each of the six group matches. The first player to do was Cristiano Ronaldo.“Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals of course I would say no,” Haller told Ajax TV. “I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done.“Ten is ok, it’s a good...
UEFA

