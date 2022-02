Just a few months ago, it seemed Israel had all but beaten COVID-19. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths were vanishingly low. It’s not hard to see why. The country’s vaccine uptake was high. Most vaccinated Israelis were also boosted, and the health ministry had begun offering a second booster to the most vulnerable residents. Masks were required in indoor public spaces, and a vaccine card was required to enter the most crowded spaces, including restaurants, bars, theaters, and music venues. This strict approach to COVID was working.

