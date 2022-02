Hundreds of flights to and from the UK have been cancelled as Storm Eunice batters the country.Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights were cancelled on Friday amid potentially record-breaking gusts of wind.It came as more than 200,000 people tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.Heathrow suffered the worst disruption, with a fifth of all flights cancelled.This was followed by London City (16%) and Manchester (10%).EasyJet said it has cancelled a number of flights from UK airports on Friday.It said in a statement: “Due...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO