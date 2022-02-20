High school highlights: First Colonial girls win third straight team swimming title, Norfolk Academy girls swim to second at state, Great Bridge gymnast wins three events.

Sophia Knapp swam to a state record in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of two winning relays as the First Colonial girls swam to a third consecutive Class 5 state team championship at the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center in Stafford.

The Patriots became the first Virginia Beach team to win three consecutive swimming and diving state championships.

Knapp’s time of 1 minute, 48.26 seconds was a Class 5 meet state record, and she finished second in the 500 freestyle. First Colonial’s Maddy Hartley finished first in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley.

Knapp teamed with Ellie Berenguer, Sara Teague and Kayleigh Duffy to win the 200 freestyle relay, and Knapp, Berenguer, Hartley and Duffy finished first in the 400 free relay.

Duffy was third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.

First Colonial finished with 297 points, followed by Albemarle (259) and Mills Godwin (227).

Hickory’s Peyton Worman won the 1-meter diving.

In the boys competition, Hickory’s Ben Mauldin won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Mills Godwin took the boys team title, finishing with 302 points. Independence (210) of Northern Virginia was second and Midlothian (200) was third. First Colonial was sixth.

Class 3: Lafayette, York swimmers take individual titles

Lafayette’s Gracie Gregory (girls 500-yard freestyle) and York’s Daniel Liang (boys 100 breaststroke) were individual winners at the Class 3 championships Saturday.

Maggie Walker of Richmond won the girls championship with 253 points, followed by Monticello (245), York (213) and Lafayette (188).

Maggie Walker won the boys title with 255 points, outdistancing Lafayette (226) and William Byrd (195).

Lafayette’s Nathan Cummings, Braden Lee, Connor Rice and Victor Parks teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay.

VISAA: Norfolk Academy girls place second, boys third at state

With Kayla Wilson, Marin McKee and Clayton Whetstine earning individual gold medals, Norfolk Academy placed second in the girls team standings and third on the boys chart in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association swimming championships over the weekend in Northern Virginia.

The Bulldogs’ girls scored 338.5 points, exceeded only by Collegiate (351.5) from Richmond. Wilson, a Stanford recruit, won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds and 4:42.10, respectively, and she anchored the winning 400 free relay in 3:25.50.

McKee won the 50 freestyle (23.37) and was the 100 free runner-up (50.74), and she swam on the victorious 200 and 400 relays. Chloe Swatts was third in the 200 and 500 freestyles before swimming on the first-place 400 free relay. Breanna Faulkner was on both of Norfolk Academy’s winning relays, as well as tying for third in the 50 free and taking fifth in the 100 free.

The Norfolk Academy boys took third with 224.5 points, exceeded only by champion St. Christopher’s (301.5) and Collegiate (295).

Whetstine won the 200 individual medley (1:50.90), was third in the 100 backstroke and joined Coleman, Joe Clarkson and freshman Blaise VanSlyke on the first-place 200 medley relay.

Coleman later placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke and joined Whetstine, his brother Carter Whetstine and Van Slyke on the runner-up 200 free relay.

VanSlyke was fourth in the 500 freestyle and shared third place in the 200 free with Cape Henry’s George Sullivan.

Hampton Roads Academy’s Bryce Rouzie finished third in the 500 free.

Gymnastics: Great Bridge’s Howard wins 3 events

Great Bridge’s Naya Howard won the vault and uneven parallel bars and finished in a first-place tie on the balance beam at the Virginia High School League open individual competition Saturday at Heritage High School in Leesburg.

Howard scored a 9.95 on the vault and a 9.850 on the bars, and Howard and Fairfax’s Kendall Vess both finished with 9.8 scores on the beam.

Fairfax’s Payton Morrison finished first in the all-around with a 38.4 score, followed by Deep Run’s Melina Ringas (38.275) and Lake Braddock’s Madison Bell (37.725). Kellam’s Ericka Robertson finished eighth, while Ocean Lakes’ Samantha Lee was 11th.