Boynton Beach, FL

Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband dead in suspected murder-suicide: report

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Cops confirmed Sunday that Bernie Madoff’s sister and her husband died as a result of gunshot wounds, in a case being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday confirmed the probe was taking place in Boynton Beach without naming the victims.

“Deputies responded to a 911 call advising a male and female were unresponsive inside their residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “Upon arrival deputies located an elderly female and male deceased from a gunshot wound.”

The announcement followed a BocaNewsNow.com report over the weekend that Sondra Weiner, 86, and Marvin Weiner, 89, were found dead Thursday at their Valencia Lakes home in Boynton Beach.

It wasn’t immediately known which person is accused of fatally shooting the other.

An email shared with residents of the community where the Weiners lived described the situation as “tragic.”

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family,” an unnamed community leader wrote in the message, which was obtained by BocaNewsNow.com . “There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community.”

Madoff, the notorious Ponzi schemer who scammed investors out of $65 billion, died in a federal prison in North Carolina last year at age 82. His eldest son, Mark, died by suicide in Manhattan in 2010, and his younger son, Andrew, died in 2014 following a long battle with cancer.

His wife, Ruth, is still alive. Ruth Madoff, 80, has previously claimed that she and her husband attempted suicide together when his scheme was exposed.

The Manhattan-born Madoff, who was the chairman of his Bernie Madoff Investment Securities firm, was arrested in 2008 after admitting his Ponzi scam to his two sons, who then informed authorities. The former financier was serving a 150-year sentence at the time of his death.

The Weiners are said to have lost millions of dollars from Madoff, according to Florida’s Sun-Sentinel newspaper.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and former Mets owner Fred Wilpon were among the other notable figures who lost money in Madoff’s scam, which is considered the biggest Ponzi scheme in history.

Boynton Beach is located along the eastern coast of Florida, about 60 miles north of Miami.

Daily News

Daily News

