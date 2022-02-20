Michael Bay Says It’s “Bullsh*t” That ‘Spectre’ Holds Guinness Record For Largest Movie Explosion Over ‘Pearl Harbor’

Actor/filmmaker Ben Stiller is no stranger to examining the rigors of the American workplace. Ever since he shined a light on everyone’s favorite cable guy in, well, “The Cable Guy,” Stiller has spent some time dwelling on the relationship we have with our work and those who work with and for us. Jim Carrey‘s slapdash, stalky cable installation man is less an ugly caricature of a hapless blue-collar weirdo and more a dark dive into the delicate void of friendship, professionalism, and obsession that comes when we connect with people who we didn’t choose. Stiller spent time analyzing Gen X in part through a wannabe videographer in “Reality Bites,” he skewered the profession of being a fashion model with the “Zoolander” films, he satirized the film industry with “Tropic Thunder” and he gave empathy to the white-collar nobody who tried to redefine his life with his adaptation of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO