Michael Bay Says It’s “Bullsh*t” That ‘Spectre’ Holds Guinness Record For Largest Movie Explosion Over ‘Pearl Harbor’

By Christopher Marc
 3 days ago

Michael Bay prides himself on the stunts and explosions in his neverending string of action films throughout his directing career. He's likely best known for intense highway chases and an avalanche of destruction in his movies, and there are a lot of wheels in motion to keep a safe set with...

Stamford Advocate

