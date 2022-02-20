ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

By LINDSEY BAHR
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office.

The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures estimated its Friday through Sunday grosses will be $44.2 million, putting it at No. 1.

Though not a superhero payday, it’s enough for the industry to breathe a sigh of relief as it's the biggest opening weekend since “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The weekend’s other new opener, “Dog" found a modest audience too and landed in second place.

The unpredictability of pandemic-era audiences made “Uncharted” a bit of a wild card, and the poor reviews from critics had some going into the weekend with cautious optimism. The Ruben Fleischer-directed pic, based on a PlayStation game, opened on 4,275 screens.

“This result is yet another extraordinary testament to the appetite for the theatrical experience that Sony Pictures bet on,” said Josh Greenstein, the president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

Sony also released the megahit “Spider-Man: No Way Home" exclusively in theaters late last year. That Holland-led enterprise has now earned over $770.1 million in North America and is the No. 3 domestic release of all time.

“Tom Holland is a megastar regardless of whether he’s Peter Parker or Nathan Drake,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “For many of the actors who have portrayed superheroes, breaking out of that role and having big box office success outside of that is a tough go.”

“Uncharted” does have a ways to go to make up its $120 million production budget, which will likely be heavily offset by overseas earnings. Its global total has already surpassed $100 million and, unlike “Spider-Man,” “Uncharted” will also get the benefit of a release in China, beginning March 14.

Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” which he co-directed (with his longtime producing partner Reid Carolin) and stars in, also opened on 3,677 screens this weekend. United Artists estimates that it'll earn $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday. Tatum plays an Army ranger tasked with driving a traumatized military dog from Oregon to Arizona for her handler’s funeral in the film, which was received well by critics and audiences. Plus, it only cost around $15 million to make.

The PostTrak survey shows that the opening weekend audience for “Dog” was 53% over age 35 and 54% was female.

“To have two movies do really solid business makes it feel like 2019 all over again,” Dergarabedian said.

In its second weekend Kenneth Branagh's “Death on the Nile” landed in fourth place with $6.3 million, behind “Spider-Man,” while “Jackass Forever” took fifth place with $5.2 million.

According to Dergarabedian, the momentum from this weekend should be the “perfect leadup” to the already highly anticipated release of Warner Bros. “The Batman” on March 4.

“Think about all the people in the movie theater this weekend being exposed to trailers,” Dergarabedian said. “This is great news for ‘The Batman.’”

___

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Uncharted,” $44.2 million.

2. “Dog,” $15.1 million.

3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $7.2 million.

4. “Death on the Nile,” $6.3 million.

5. “Jackass Forever,” $5.2 million.

6. “Marry Me,” $3.7 million.

7. “Sing 2,” $2.8 million.

8. “Scream,” $2 million.

9. “Blacklight,” $1.8 million.

10. “The Cursed,” $1.7 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted’s Tom Holland Jokes About His Height Difference With Mark Wahlberg After New Trailer Is Released

Film adaptations of video games haven’t historically had the best record of success. But there have been a few exceptions recently like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat– both of which will be getting a sequel. The genre will be getting a new addition with Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie. And now Tom Holland is making jokes about his height difference with Mark Wahlberg after a new trailer is released.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg’s Sony PlayStation Pic Looks To Score $70M+ Global Haul This Weekend – Box Office Preview

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Channing Tatum
Cinema Blend

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania: An Updated Cast List, Including Paul Rudd

The Ant-Man and the Wasp movies have thus far been some of the most unassuming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, appropriately keeping the scale of the action and adventure relatively small, but they’re arguably two of the most underrated films in the franchise. With fun and weird powers to play with director Peyton Reed has crafted a pair of blockbusters that have their own special energy compared to the other films in the MCU – and a lot of that has to do with the strength of the cast.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Uncharted’ Star Tom Holland Says He ‘Definitely Limped’ Away From a Few Stunts

Tom Holland is no stranger to stunt-work, with six movies as the Marvel hero Spider-Man under his belt. And now, there’s “Uncharted.” He plays young treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Sony’s feature film adaptation of the PlayStation video game series of the same name. The actor spent his time on set getting hit by cars and vaulting over bannisters and railings. During one particularly intense chase scene shot in Barcelona, he was left with a black-and-blue hip after smashing into and cracking some roof tiles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Uncharted#Video Game#North American#Comscore
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Uncharted Powers Way to $51 Million Four-Day Take

Uncharted did very big business at the box office this weekend, storming its way to #1 with a $50 million-plus four-day start. Sony’s adaptation of the video game franchise brought in $44.2 million over three days and a projected $51 million through the President’s Day weekend. That’s a big overperformance for a film that was estimated to do $35 million or so through Sunday, and bests Scream’s $30 million take for the best opening of the year so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

New movies this week: Uncharted, Dog, The Cursed

After a barren January that saw only a handful of noteworthy new releases in movie theaters, February promises to deliver a wide variety of films. This weekend offers three diverse movies to suit anyone’s mood: A video game adaptation starring Peter Parker and Dirk Diggler, a road trip movie with Magic Mike and a canine, and a moody werewolf movie set in the 19th century.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Army
SVG

Sony's Latest Uncharted Announcement Is Turning Heads

While fans have waited what's felt like a lifetime for the "Uncharted" movie to release, Sony seems to already be hinting at a potential franchise for the big screen. Despite running into countless delays and stop-points during production — whether it was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or mid-production recasting or other behind the scenes shakeups — the film's early successes may have given Sony Pictures a good feeling about the whole enterprise. Now, Sony's suggested that this won't be the last viewers see of Nathan Drake in live action.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Uncharted’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘Sing 2’ Close Behind; ‘Spider-Man’ Beats ‘Avatar’

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s “Uncharted” remained atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row, while Universal’s “Sing 2” maintained its strong showing. “Uncharted,” featuring a galaxy of stars including Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, collected £3.7 million ($5.1 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £12.1 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. In second place, animated sequel “Sing 2,” with an array of voice actors including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson also performed strongly during school half-term holidays in the territory and collected...
MOVIES
Collider

Sophia Ali on ‘Uncharted’ and What Surprised Her About Making a Big Hollywood Movie

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie now playing around the world, I recently spoke to Sophia Ali about playing Chloe Frazer in the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the video game series, and it’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Moonfall Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
MOVIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy