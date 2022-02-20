Winona State University student killed in wrong-way crash involving suspected drunk driver

Pixabay

The Winona State University community is mourning the death of a sophomore this weekend in a wrong-way car crash.

Hannah Goman, 21, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was studying social work at WSU, the university says. She was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was struck by a Chevy Silverado at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Chevy was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 when it collided with the Toyota at about 12:45 a.m.

The two people inside the Chevy were not hurt; however, all three occupants of the Toyota were injured. Hannah Goman later died of her injuries at Winona Hospital, while the driver of the Camry as well as the other passenger were treated for non life-threatening wounds.

The State Patrol's incident report indicates the driver of the Chevy, a 35-year-old Winona man, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Winona County jail records show that he was booked on charges of impaired driving and criminal vehicular operation.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Goman's friends took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to her, describing her as "an amazing soul" with an infectious smile and a contagious laugh, who "had so much love, kindness, and understanding left to give":

Goman was also a volunteer at the Winona Community Warming Center, a homeless shelter open during the winter months. Her last public Facebook post, dated February 14, is an appeal to the community for food donations on behalf of the warming center.