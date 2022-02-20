ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Nursing home employee accused of stealing over $100k from elderly

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maKJV_0eK4uMw800

OLATHE, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A woman charged with stealing from elderly residents is accused of rerouting more than $100,000 from their bank accounts into her personal account.

Patricia Ann Myler, 39, is charged with seven counts of mistreating an elderly person, identity theft, and computer crimes.

According to an affidavit, Myler worked as an accounts receivable manager at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. She was asked to resign from her position on Dec. 9, 2020 due to poor performance.

The court document shows in the weeks after she was asked to resign, more than $40,000 had been transferred from a resident living at Villa St. Francis into Myler’s bank account.

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

When Villa St. Francis conducted an audit, it was determined that Myler made dozens of transfers and ATM withdrawals from the accounts of at least seven residents living at the facility, according to court documents. They also showed the transfers began more than two years ago.

Court documents show residents and their families said that Myler offered to help set up automatic payments to cover their expenses. She allegedly told at least some of the families that the easiest way to set up a scheduled payment was to provide her with an ATM card and PIN.

An employee at Villa St. Francis confronted Myler, according to the affidavit. The document shows Myler initially denied stealing the money, but then admitted she took what she believed to be just under $40,000 from one woman. She denied stealing from any other residents.

Where people in Missouri are moving to most

Myler told her co-worker that she was working with her father to get enough money to repay what she allegedly stole, and planned to pay it back within a week, according to the affidavit.

The document shows that Myler had not made any payments as of January 2022.

Detectives also analyzed Myler’s bank account. According to the affidavit, Myler lived paycheck to paycheck in the six months before she was hired at Villa St. Francis. When she started working, her monthly paychecks averaged $3,233.10, but her spending was three to six times more than she made each month. The affidavit also shows that the total amount of money Myler spent using her personal account in 2020 was more than $175,000. That was more than four times her reported salary of $40,727.71.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Man pleas guilty to murdering 4-year-old Jessica Mast

WARSAW, Mo. – One of four people accused in the murder of a 4-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Tuesday (2/22/22), according to the Benton County Circuit Clerk’s office. Ethan Mast, a neighbor of the girl’s family, entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of Jessica Mast. The child is not […]
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police ask for help in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are asking the public to help solve a recent shooting. Last Thursday on East Bennett Street, officers arrived at the scene to find blood, bullets, a magazine, and a debit card. Police said a victim of the shooting went to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the victim was not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial scheduled for man charged in fatal stabbing in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo.- A Texas County man charged with stabbing another man to death is to stand trial in December. Texas County Circuit Judge John Beger scheduled Dec. 12-16, 2022, for a trial of 39-year-old Adam Tyler Reams of Houston. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Online court records indicate Houston police responded to […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
City
Olathe, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Woman dies after tree falls on her vehicle

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old woman died after a tree fell on the roof of her car on Tuesday (2/22/22) in Texas County on Pump Station Road near Highway Aw. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson of Edgar Springs, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Texas County Coroner at 2:45 p.m. She […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdaf#Covid#Pin
KOLR10 News

Kansas infant hospitalized after being given recalled formula

SABETHA (KSNT) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled three popular powdered formulas for infants. But one family in particular has been feeling what they believe is its negative effects for months now. Investigators said the plants that manufacture these formulas were linked to a bacterial contamination. One of those formulas, called Similac-Alimentum, […]
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Two-vehicle accident at Division and Barnes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A vehicle is flipped over and another is halfway through a fence at East Division Street and North Barnes Avenue. According to Springfield Police, the driver of the silver SUV was heading west when the driver started having a seizure. The SUV then went into the eastbound lane in front of a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KOLR10 News

Search continues for 6-yr-old in Taney County

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. – A dive team and at least two boats staffed with Missouri Highway Patrol marine troopers are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Beaver near Slough Hollow Road. With the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and Western Taney County Fire Department, there have been at […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

4-year-old birthday boy gets a surprise from trash truck driver

REPUBLIC, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy got an exciting surprise when his garbage truck-themed party was visited by an actual truck. Caleb Riley was celebrating his fourth birthday party with his friends and family. The theme of the party was “Caleb’s Trash Bash”. “When my son had told me he wanted a trash truck birthday […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy