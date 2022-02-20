Riled Lewandowski stirs Bayern comeback to beat Fürth 4-1

Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser.Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.Reuters Read More How to watch Villarreal vs Juventus online and on TV todayIs Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight?Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw

