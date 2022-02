Fans of the New England Patriots need no introduction to two of the top cornerbacks set to become free agents in March. New England's own J.C. Jackson is in line for a massive payday as not only the best free-agent cornerback, but perhaps simply the top player at his position overall in 2021. Meanwhile, former Patriot Stephon Gilmore is set to hit free agency for the first time since prior to signing in New England in March 2017. While he likely won't get anywhere near the five-year, $65 million deal that brought him to Foxboro in the first place, Gilmore is certainly in line for one last payday in his career.

